His Store Regular Kept Spoiling His Favorite TV Show, So He Spoiled His Favorite Comic Books To Prove A Point

Fewer things are more precious than “your” chosen media that you have a special relationship with no one else can understand.

How would you handle someone you know who insisted on repeatedly spoiling it for you?

One guy took to Reddit to regale how he handled a guy who did exactly this.

Here are the details.

A regular kept spoiling a show I was watching. I used to work in a comic shop and we had a lot of regulars who would come in every week who I got to know fairly well. There was one guy who had mentioned he liked Stargate. So one week, he came in and I mentioned to him that I’d started re-watching Stargate from the very beginning. I also mentioned that I’d never seen the last three seasons or any of the spin-offs so I was excited to see them. The first thing he says is, “Oh so you don’t know about [detailed description of something that happens in the final season]?”

Uh dude, not cool.

I was like, “Whoa! No spoilers!” Which should have been enough. But it wasn’t. Every week he’d come back in and spoil it for me even more. And every week I would tell him to please not spoil it for me.

Maybe he couldn’t read the room?

This went on for about two months. Between the regularity of it and the smirk he’d get on his face every time I asked him not to tell me spoilers, I knew he was doing it on purpose. So, one week, he came in and bought a big pile of comics he’d ordered. I waited for him to pay and then, instead of bagging them up, I fanned them all out on the counter.

Oh boy…

You see, I read a lot of comics. Especially back then. I read every new comic that was published by Marvel and DC (and then some) as they came out. So it just so happened that I had read every comic he had just purchased. I proceed to point to each comic and spoil every single one. He didn’t talk to me about Stargate after that.

Nice. Probably the pettiest of all petty revenges. Let’s see how Reddit weighed in.

Not even M. Night Shyamalan could have seen that twist coming.

You reap what you sow, sir.

