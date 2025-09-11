His 15-Year-Old Step Daughter Decided To Mouths, So He Couldn’t Resist A Bad Dad Joke In Retort

Stepparenting dynamics can be complicated and nuanced… even if there’s a real bond underneath.

Like in this story, when a stepdad can’t resist a bad joke at his stepdaughter’s expense. But was it a laugh out loud moment, or just… uncalled for?

Let’s find out.

AITA for making a dad joke? My step-daughter, Madeline, was about a year old when I married her mother, Jessica. Madeline’s father died before she was born. Madeline is currently 15, and she’s rebelling for almost everything.

Classic teenager. How’s it gonna lead to a bad dad joke though?

She did something bad, so while picking her up, I set a punishment up for her. Then she said, “You’re not my dad. I don’t have to follow you.” Honestly, I got a bit hurt from that. But I understand that she didn’t mean it, and that she’d probably change.

That’s good. Approaching this with maturity. Right?

I just replied, “I’m still your legal guardian for the next 3 years, and as long as you’re in my house, you have to follow my rules.” That happened about 2 days ago.

OK. So… she got the message and smooth sailing from here on out?

So our family was going grocery shopping, when Madeline said, “I’m hungry. I need food.” I decide to be extremely cheeky and say, “Hi Hungry, I’m not your dad.”

Or not. Dad couldn’t hold in a barb. How will Hungry respond?

My son just started to laugh uncontrollably. My daughter was just quiet with embarrassment. And my wife was berating me, “not to stoop down to her level.” I honestly thought it was a funny dad joke. And my son agrees. So AITA?

I mean, yeah… he’s definitely not taking the high road here.

What’s the take of the comment section?

This person says, nah NAH. Kids will be kids.

Another poster says, NAH but don’t become one.

Another person says, little bit YTA.

Someone else says, define the relationship?

This person says, you’re old enough to know better but so is she.

Not all dad jokes are bad jokes… but this one is.

He should probably talk to her about it.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.