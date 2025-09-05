HOA Bans Skateboarding, But Kids Who Live In Another Neighborhood Continue To Roll Anyway

Do the HOA rules apply to people who don’t live in the HOA?

Imagine an HOA banning riding bicycles in the neighborhood. If you didn’t live in that neighborhood, could you ride your bicycle through that neighborhood?

In today’s story, some kids have taken to skateboarding in an HOA neighborhood that banned skateboarding. They don’t plan to stop since they don’t actually live there. Should they stop skateboarding there anyway?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for skateboarding in a neighborhood whose HOA banned it? I skateboard back and forth on this street that has an HOA. I don’t live in the HOA neighborhood. Apparently the HOA has banned skateboarding, bicycles and other activities for “safety” reasons or some other nonsense.

Here’s how OP found out about this rule.

I didn’t know this, neither did my friends and we were skateboarding as usual through the HOA neighborhood and someone who i assume is an HOA board member or president tells me that he’s going to fine me for skateboarding. And i said “yeah sure whatever” and i went past him as he was screaming at me. I asked around and thats when i found out it was banned there. He must have assumed i live in the nieghborhood.

He continued skateboarding in that neighborhood.

I really couldn’t give any less of a care so i continued to skateboard. I took a rest on the curb and had some water and he approached us and said he had warned us before and there’s going to be serious consequences for us skateboarding. I told him to shut the heck up and just leave us alone. He asked me what house i live in and i said its none of his God damn business and he should shut the heck up and leave us alone.

It didn’t work out well for the HOA guy.

He tried to take my skateboard but i didn’t let him. He ended up tripping on the curb and ate grass on the lawn. We laughed our butts off and a bystander said we were so rude and they’ll be talking to our parents about it, and she asked us what house we live in. I told her its none of her business.

He talked to a friend who does live in that neighborhood.

She pulled out her phone and recorded us. I took this as our cue to leave so we did. My friend Samuel lives in the HOA neighborhood and he told us there has been a lot talk about it and there was a meeting and a bunch of emails and drama on nextdoor over this. They still havn’t figured out that the kids involved “us” don’t live in that neighborhood.

They haven’t stopped skateboarding there.

We still skateboard in that neighborhood. Last 3 times we did it nobody saw us or did anything. Im pretty sure we’re going to have problems. As far as i know its a public road so they can’t do anything.

I’m not sure what consequences these kids could face since they don’t actually live in this HOA neighborhood, but isn’t there somewhere else they could skateboard?

It seems like it’d be easier to enjoy skateboarding without the drama.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests calling the police.

They need to know if it’s a public or private road.

Trying to steal his skateboard was not cool.

This person thinks everyone messed up.

Another person assumes they’re on private property.

It seems like it’s not worth the hassle.

Just go somewhere else.

