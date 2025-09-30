HOA Tried To Control A Homeowner’s Basketball Net, So He Took Their Rule Too Literally And Made Them Regret Ever Saying Anything

Some HOAs exist to keep neighborhoods pleasant, but as we all know, many act like they’re running a tiny dictatorship instead.

After receiving an over-the-top complaint about a missing basketball net, one homeowner found a clever way to turn the rules against them.

Okay. I’ll replace the basketball net A few years ago, I lived in a neighborhood with an obnoxious HOA (Home Owners Association). If you don’t know, these enforce neighborhood rules intended to keep the area “nice.” Most rules are okay and keep someone from planting a 100 ft flagpole with 20 flags attached and other outrageous stuff.

Some of the HOAs have overzealous enforcers that send threatening letters about any little thing. Have your Christmas wreath on your door on January 3rd? Letter. I’d had problems with this association 2–3 times.

The story begins when the basketball net on the goal in the driveway wore through. The kids ripped it the rest of the way off. I’d intended to get a new one, but it had been two weeks, and I hadn’t gotten around to it yet.

Threatening letter: “You are violating HOA rules that clearly state your goal must have a net.” I was impressed there was such a rule, so I looked it up. That is what it said. However, that is all it said.

It didn’t say a “regulation” net, “standard” net—nothing. It just needed a net.

So, I bought five nets. I used zip ties to attach the top of one net to the bottom of another. This created a long, chained-together net that reached the ground (goal was lowered… kids). So I hung it up, and there it sat. I was in full compliance with the rules, so there was nothing they could do about it.

Neighbors soon take notice too.

One neighbor asked me about it, and I explained what happened. She didn’t seem to think it was funny, so I think she must have been the person making the occasional complaints about us.

Anyway, after a month or so, I cut all but one net off. Never had any HOA letters after that.

