Homeowner Hires Maid Through An App, But The Company Forgets To Send The Customer A Bill To Pay

Have you ever hired someone to do something but they forgot to send you a bill?

If you were in that situation, would you be honest and remind them to send you a bill, or would you consider yourself lucky that you had the work done for free?

In today’s story, one person finds themself in this situation when they hire a maid.

Let’s see how they handle it.

I haven’t paid my cleaning lady in a year, but she keeps coming I got a cleaning service that I order via WhatsApp via a small company. The first time was pretty straightforward; I ordered the service, the cleaning lady came, and later I paid via a payment request on WhatsApp. I assumed this was how it was going to be every time.

The next time was different.

After a few times, the company that I was dealing with didnt send me a payment request after, I kinda just let it slide and assumed they’d figure out later and I would have to pay then. No request came, so I asked the cleaning lady the next time if she got paid for the cleaning of my place via the company. She said she did.

She double checked with the cleaning lady again.

Now the company hasn’t send me any new payment requests anymore after and I’m starting to worry something is wrong. I asked the cleaning lady if I have to pay her directly. And she told me that it goes via the company and that they always pay her out.

As long as the cleaning lady gets paid, she doesn’t care.

Now I don’t care if the company is just sloppy and they miss out on my money like this, but it would suck if they somehow messed over the cleaning lady. But yeah I haven’t really paid in like a year or so by now..

Wow. I wonder if any other customers are experiencing the same thing.

If so, that company is going to go broke!

