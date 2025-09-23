September 23, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Hotel Room Guest Noticed A Painting So Weird And Creepy She Had To Cover It Up

by Ben Auxier

A woman in a hotel room with a creepy painting

Most of the time, hotel artwork is notoriously bland. A cityscape. Some beach imagery. Maybe a few abstract colors.

The goal is to make sure nobody, no matter who’s in the room, gets upset, right?

For some reason, this hotel decided to do…the opposite?

Here’s the breakdown from TikTok user @star1021fm:

A woman in a hotel room with a creepy painting

“I’m in my hotel room in New York City, and last night, before I went to bed, I didn’t even notice. For hours. I didn’t notice until I lay down on the bed, and I look over, and I see the weirdest thing.”

A woman in a hotel room with a creepy painting

“This. This picture. Why is this picture so close to the TV? Not only that, it’s partially behind the TV, okay?”

A woman in a hotel room with a creepy painting

“And just look at the. The creepiness of the picture. And every time I would look at the TV, I would be distracted by this. So I came over and I thought, what’s behind here? What are they hiding? It doesn’t move, okay? It won’t move. I can’t see what’s behind it, but just the man wearing that creepy panda head.”

A woman in a hotel room with a creepy painting

“So what do I do I immediately get a towel, and I cover it up[…]I have to cover it up because now, I’m just freaked out by this. I know I’m being dramatic, but something’s up with that picture.”

Is this creepy to you? #travel #traveltiktok #nyc #hotel #creepy #art #fyp @LeighAnn Adam

A lot of people had this hypothesis:

Get it outta here.

Or get ME outta here.

Just baffling.

Lots of people assumed there was a hidden camera back there.

Now me personally, if I were trying to HIDE a camera, I’d put it somewhere innocuous, that WOULDN’T attract attention, and WOULDN’T be so creepy people felt the need to cover it up.

But maybe it’s a…double bluff camera?

