Husband Asks Wife To Keep Arguments Private, But She Thinks He’s Being Controlling

A husband just realized his wife has been sharing every little squabble they have with her sister.

From minor things like forgetting the trash to getting the wrong cereal, it’s all out there for family gossip.

So, he asked her to keep their business between them, but now she’s accusing him of being controlling.

Awkward, right?

Read on to hear more.

AITA for asking my wife to stop sharing all of our arguments with her sister? I (38M) recently found out that my wife (35F) shares basically every argument we have, big or small with her sister. We’re not constantly fighting or anything, but like any couple, we have our moments. Stuff like me forgetting to take out the trash, getting the wrong cereal, or spacing out during a conversation. Pretty normal things (I think?).

Of course.

Her sister used to be super warm with me. But lately, she’s been cold, even passive-aggressive, and it didn’t click until I realized she’s been getting a running commentary of our marriage from my wife’s side only. I asked my wife if she could please keep some of our private stuff between us. I wasn’t yelling or accusing, just trying to express how it feels to be seen as the “bad guy ” over minor stuff that gets retold out of context. She said I was “trying to isolate her” and being controlling.

Not a fun reputation.

To be clear: I don’t care if she vents now and then, or leans on her sister during though times. I just feel like there’s a difference between support and giving someone a front-row seat to every flaw I have. I feel judged by someone I didn’t marry, and I’m honestly getting anxious around family gathering now. AITA for asking her to keep our relationship a little more private ?

Now he’s left feeling judged and uneasy around her family, wondering if he’s the one in the wrong.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about setting boundaries in marriage…

This person is just laughing.

This person has a similar story.

And this person can’t imagine venting like this.

Guess it’s a case of too much sharing, not enough privacy.

But how many times do adults really forget to take out the trash?

