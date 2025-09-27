Husband Pushed His Wife In A Wheelchair Around Target After Her Surgery, But His Red Polo And Khakis Made Shoppers Think He Worked There

Wearing the wrong outfit in the wrong place can cause a lot of confusion.

So, what would you do if strangers kept asking you for help in a store, even though you didn’t work there?

Would you go along with it? Or would you wonder why everyone thought you worked there?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this exact situation and can’t figure out why.

Here’s what happened.

My Poor, Clueless Husband! Back in 2017, I had a hip replacement due to being hit by a car at work. On the way home, after 4 days in the hospital, I asked my husband to take me to Target. I wanted to get snacks, bandages, & a new pillow to prop up my leg. Instead of an electric one, I chose a regular wheelchair, so hubby pushed me around the store. In the 30 minutes we were there, he was asked for help by no less than 14 customers!

He couldn’t figure out why everyone kept asking him.

Luckily, they were all very nice! Many of them just wanted locations for items. Since Target is like my 2nd home, I was able to direct them, even though I was woozy from painkillers. They all apologized for bothering him, since they “could see he was already helping” me. More than once, my poor, clueless husband said to me, “I wonder why people keep asking me for help, even though I don’t work here?!” I told him that’s what he gets for wearing a red polo shirt and tan pants, to pick me up from the hospital! The only thing he didn’t have was a name tag!!

Hilarious! That was such an honest mistake.

