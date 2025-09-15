Impatient Customer Mocked Overworked Cashiers During A Rush, So The Understaffed Store Manager Gave Him A Much-Needed Reality Check

Working retail often means staying calm under pressure, even when customers’ patience runs thin.

One overwhelmed team tried to keep the line moving with limited help, but one man decided to make a scene instead.

Customer caused a scene over the line being slow I work at a popular retail chain in the mall. Yesterday we had multiple people call out, so we were a bit understaffed for the evening.

The remaining employees were doing the best they could.

When this happened, it was only me and one of my managers ringing up customers, as the other associate working upstairs (where the registers are) was on break, and most of the other associates who were ringing had already left. It was a Friday, so as you could imagine, it was pretty busy. It was hard to cut down the line with just the two of us ringing.

At one point, a customer in the middle of the line starts clapping, saying “Let’s go! The line needs to get going,” and the customer my manager is ringing tells him, “Sir, that’s uncalled for,” and he responds, “You need to calm down.” My manager responded to him by saying, “There’s only two of us ringing, and we’re doing the best we can.”

The customer I was helping was sympathetic towards my manager and me, as she was saying he’s the one who needs to calm down—he was causing a scene and there’s only two of us ringing. I really appreciated the customers who sympathized with us, as customers who get it are the best.

The customer who caused a scene was rung up by my manager, and I heard him say he was just joking when he was clapping and trying to rush the line—but no one was laughing except for him. Apparently, he also told my manager, “This is the slowest [store name].”

I remember after my manager dealt with that customer, she vented to another manager who was covering downstairs about what happened, and she made it clear she didn’t appreciate him trying to rush us, and that it wasn’t funny. I agreed with my manager, and I told her she should’ve handed him an application to work here if he’s going to tell us how to run our store.

I can admit the line was moving slow, but unfortunately when there’s only two of us ringing, it’s going to take a bit to get the line down. I remember a former coworker came in yesterday too, and she fell out of line because it was getting too long. If you can’t wait a bit to be rung up, just fall out of line rather than giving the people on the register crap.

