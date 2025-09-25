Inebriated Customer Mistook A Lighting Tech For A Cashier, So Security Had To Step In And Kick Him Out

Bars can get loud and chaotic, especially when the night crowd rolls in.

But one lighting tech never expected his desk to turn into a cash register in one inebriated guest’s mind.

Things went from mildly confusing to almost getting security involved.

Read on for the full story!

I do work here lady, I dont work there, lady Finally happened to me. I work for a large East Coast casino in the entertainment department as a lighting tech. 99.99% of the time, the guests are fairly nice and just lost as to where to go. After 20 years, I can tell by the looks on their faces.

But this one particular shift got off to a very unusual start.

Last night we opened at 10, and at 10:30, I got a tap on my shoulder. I looked up from my busking to find a very drunk customer.

This guy was pretty out of it.

He was so far gone he was nearly unintelligible. After a few questions shouted over the music, I discovered he wanted to pay his tab and would not take no for an answer.

Then things escalated.

He actually started to get belligerent before one of the security guards/bouncers noticed his yelling and my lights not moving, and came over to help. Getting aggressive with an employee is a good way to get banned, but thankfully for him, it did not come to that. I can only assume he saw my desk (lighting console) and assumed I was some sort of cashier? So yes, I do work in the bar, but I am not a bar (food and beverage) employee.

This lost customer had wandered across the wrong employee!

What did Reddit think?

This guy was no match for the staff.

This commenter has another pun.

At least this customer had the courtesy to pay the bar what he owed them.

This wasn’t the first odd interaction of his career, and it most certainly won’t be the last.

Nights like these remind you just how strange people can get.

