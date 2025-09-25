September 25, 2025 at 4:55 am

Influencer Is Too Exhausted To Post Content This Fall, And Her Followers Are Reeling From The News

by Ben Auxier

A influencer crying about a lack of Fall content

TikTok/cmcoving

As someone who’s been alive long enough to know a time before “influencer” was a job, gather round kids, unc has some complaining to do.

Before influencer, it’s not that we didn’t HAVE influential people, or celebrities, or models, or whatever.

But we didn’t have an entire economy that was literally and unabashedly dedicated to “cool people who try to convince you to buy things because they’ve used them or maybe used them.”

Maybe that’s why, when I see things like this, I have a hard time feeling the same kind of empathy I might otherwise.

It comes to us from TikTok user @cmcoving:

A influencer crying about a lack of Fall content

TikTok/cmcoving

“Um, hi guys. This is my 4th time recording and I just don’t know how I’m gonna tell you guys that…”

A influencer crying about a lack of Fall content

TikTok/cmcoving

“Um, I just, I’m not gonna be able to post fall videos this year. It’s just a lot of pressure and, um, it’s just a lot of pressure to like make each video better than the last to like make each fall trip better.”

A influencer crying about a lack of Fall content

TikTok/cmcoving

“Um, and I just really need a break this year and I’m really sorry.”

No tears needed. We get it.

Take a break. You’ve earned it.

Maybe.

@cmcoving

This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to make 💔 will post another update soon…

♬ original sound – @cmcoving

Many mourned the fall of Fall itself.
2025 08 21 21 20 01 Influencer Is Too Exhausted To Post Content This Fall, And Her Followers Are Reeling From The News

But she did see some real support.

2025 08 21 21 20 39 Influencer Is Too Exhausted To Post Content This Fall, And Her Followers Are Reeling From The News

Then there’s this classic line.

2025 08 21 21 20 58 Influencer Is Too Exhausted To Post Content This Fall, And Her Followers Are Reeling From The News

And this take…

2025 08 21 21 20 23 Influencer Is Too Exhausted To Post Content This Fall, And Her Followers Are Reeling From The News

That last thread actually brings up an interesting point. I’m sure it IS a ton of work to produce this much content, and even more work and more pressure to keep up all the appearances necessary to make any of it function.

But isn’t that kind of the point?

How did we get here? How did we reach the point where we’re working full time to turn our own real lives into reality TV and endless advertisements?

Why are we worrying about going on a cool trip and not being able to enjoy it because we’re too exhausted to make a mini-documentary about your life?

There’s no way this can be healthy, and I don’t think it should be aspirational.

Now get off my lawn.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter