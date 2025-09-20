September 20, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Influencer Tries To Call Out Casino Buffet About Their Lobster Policy, But It Backfires Spectacularly When It’s Revealed He’s Lying

by Ben Auxier

TikTok user @mister.lewis labels himself a “luxury connoisseur,” though judging by this video, his brand is less “treat yourself” and more “decadent waste designed to foment revolution.”

Here’s a breakdown of the video.

He heads from the buffet to the table with two huge plates both full of lobster. For just him.

He gets into an argument with a very polite employee who tells him he can’t keep getting more lobster unless he eats what he already has, because good god, that’s so much, and there are other people here.

He picks a fight with an onlooker who calls him out for being an insufferable baby.

He lies about how he’d actually followed the rules and the casino is just being mean (also says the lobster is good – cool, thanks.)

Then goes back into the kitchen where he’s not supposed to be and dumps two heaping plates of perfectly good food into the garbage. As some sort of protest?

@mister.lewis

🦞 All You Can Eat Lobster Gone Wrong In Vegas 😳

♬ original sound – Mister Lewis

You’re putting yourself in legit legal trouble, dude.

Are you even aware other people exist?

There was a lot of this:

And this:

And because of this, his entire career tanked and he now has a measly…2 million followers.

We need to reassess our priorities, gang.

