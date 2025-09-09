Instead Of Doing Homework And Studying For Tests, This Student Cheated Their Way Through High School And College And Got Away With It

Have you ever cheated on a test or copied a term paper?

While a lot of people may have done something like this at some point in school, it probably wasn’t a regular occurrence.

In today’s story, one person admits to cheating in school a lot.

I mean a whole lot.

Like all the time.

Let’s read the whole story.

I cheated to get my bachelors and my masters degree Yeah I cheated. I didn’t write any of my papers, I didn’t do any of the work myself.

Here’s how they did it.

I stole a lot of work. Took only classes anyone I knew did and used all their work for it with minor changes. I made it through 6 years and got two degrees.

That’s a LOT of cheating.

I got a scholarship out of high school by cheating, I cheated during the SAT, I cheated most of my life and I feel a little bad but not really.. Thanks to a couple real ones for holding it down for me, wouldn’t have made it this far without you.

It’s almost impressive how much this person got away with cheating.

I say almost because I don’t think cheating is a good idea.

I wonder how they’re managing in the real world. Are they cheating at their job somehow too?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This isn’t something to be proud of.

And it’s likely to come back to bite them eventually.

