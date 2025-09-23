Introverted Man Refused To Spend Time With His Girlfriend’s Huge Family, So He Was Accused Of Disliking Them

Introverts can find it very difficult to deal with large groups.

This man was not very outgoing and preferred more intimate gatherings.

However, his girlfriend came from a big family, and they met regularly.

This often leaves him feeling tired and overwhelmed, so he chose to be honest with her.

AITA for wanting to spend less time with my girlfriends family? I’ll start off by saying I’m not a very outgoing person. And while my family does get together sometimes, it’s usually for a special occasion. We do occasionally do random dinners with my parents, or my sister. We’ll go out somewhere to eat. Not a lot of big family gatherings.

This man would often go out with his girlfriend’s family, but sometimes, he would bow out.

Meanwhile, my girlfriend’s family (we live together) does dinners every other weekend. It’s always about 13 to 15 people. We’ve been dating for a couple of years, and I’ve been going pretty regularly. Although, I do occasionally sit one out. However, she will still go without me. On top of that, she will sometimes spend time with them on her off time for other occasions.

This time, he and his girlfriend were gonna have dinner with her parents.

I had taken several weekends off. Some for valid reasons and some for just me. We recently had the opportunity to have dinner with just her parents. Something we don’t often do. In fact, we don’t get a lot of one-on-one time with any individual family because it’s always a group, and that’s fine.

He initially refused to go, which turned into an argument.

But anyway, I wasn’t up for it and it turned into an argument about how I don’t like her family. And how I’m going to have to spend time with them if I’m going to be a part of it. We’ve had this talk before, especially during the holidays where her family tends to want to spend a lot of time together. We made up and went to the dinner. It was fine.

He later told her that he would like to spend less time with her family.

I actually did have a good time despite being somewhat tired. I did make a point of telling her I would like to spend less time with her family. And maybe just do date nights with her. I feel like her family always has reserved time. So, if we don’t make plans on an off weekend, we won’t be able to make plans at all for ourselves or anyone else. AITA for suggesting this? Am I overreacting? After all, it’s only every other weekend.

Quality time as a couple is just as important as family time.

You have to know when you’re just not compatible.

