Kid Finds $100 Bill And Decides To Keep It, But The Person Who Lost The Money Was Right Behind Them

If you saw someone accidentally drop a $100 bill, would you keep it, or would you tell them and give them the money back?

In today’s story, one kid is in this situation and decides to keep the money. Actually, the kid decides to spend the money.

Let’s read all the details to see how the story plays out.

When I was younger I saw a lady drop 100 dollars, I picked it up and used all of it on Yu-GI-Oh cards right in front of her Basically, she dropped the 100 dollar bill in one of the isles of this game store. I picked it up and I remember wanting to give it back, but I was there to get Yu-GI-Oh cards (I had recently lost all my good cards to my friend in a bet) so this was a miracle of sorts to make a solid come-back. So I kept it.

I thought the woman had left the store so I went to go purchase my cards.

She hadn’t left the store.

Right as I gave my money to the cashier, she walks up behind me watching me buy my 100 dollars worth of Yu-GI-Oh cards (this isn’t a normal thing to do). She said nothing though and I left before she went to go buy her items so I didn’t have to see the look on her face when she realized. There is no doubt in my mind that once she realized she was 100 dollars short, she would make the assumption it was the kid in front of her in line who spent 100 on cards. I just want to say, I am a different person now 🙂

It would’ve been interesting to know how the woman reacted when she realized what happened.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

