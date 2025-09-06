Kim Kardashian And ChatGPT Are Rizzing Each Other Up, And People Are Trying To Understand What Exactly Is Going On

Dehumanization is a terrible thing to do as a society.

With one – I think super important – exception.

We NEED to do more to dehumanize AI.

Look, I get it, the chatbots feel very naturalistic, even pleasant to chat with, but no matter how advanced it gets, it’s still not a person. It’s not conscious, it’s not self-aware, it is no more a sentient being than that old copy of Madden rotting in your closet right now.

And when we get to the point where highly influential people are congratulating these algorithms on their morals, and feeling personally boosted by their support…I dunno man, kinda feels like we’re losing the plot.

Here’s more via TikTok user @jacksonstrike:

“Why would Kim Kardashian post this to her Instagram story? At first I saw it on Twitter and I thought, ‘surely this can’t be real.’ So I went to her profile to check and she did post this conversation with ChatGPT.”

“In which she starts it off by saying ‘thanks for taking accountability, that’s huge in my book.’ Which is so funny because it implies that she was having some sort of conversation with it to the point where like, she was calling it out for something and asking for it to apologize, I’m guessing.”

“And then she posted with a tears in the eyes emoji as if it’s like a heartfelt text from a family member. And another amazing layer here is that it appears some sort of Kardashian fan page responded to it and said ‘OMG Kim, I’m obsessed with chat GPT!’ So what do you guys think she was asking about?”

Is this foreshadowing something?

What was she getting at?

We’re uncomfortable.

Is this the future?

Stop the world, I want to get off.

