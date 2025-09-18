Engineer Tries To Save His Company Money, But He Revokes His Good Deed After Client Makes Him Pay For Car Service Home

Kindness can go a long way in the workplace.

Consulting engineers are second class here Years ago, I worked as a consulting engineer at this company with a very tightwad CEO with multiple sticks up his butt (everyone else was super nice).

I engineered a machine that shipped to the Far East and was asked to go onsite to startup the system. This was in the Northeast in February.

And the worker was thoughtful about all of the client expenses.

I parked on an offsite parking lot to save my client the expense of parking at the airport and flew out on a cold, clear day and landed at my destination many, many hours later.

I spent 2+ weeks working long, long hours to start up this machine. So many hours that I felt bad for my client and decided that I would not charge OT since it was a fixed price contract.

But, when they arrived back at the airport — they needed help getting home.

Fast forward to my departure — I asked for limo service home because the car was frozen solid, and I’d flown some 20+ hours and was severely sleep deprived.

“Nope” — only full-time employees get limo service. Consulting engineers have to drive themselves decreed the CEO (even though I had been on their staff as an engineer for a long time — just not employed)

So, gone was the OP’s good deed!

I decided to charge full OT to the letter for every hour over 8, especially the all-nighter I pulled while there. It was the most expensive $80 limo ride he never paid for…

