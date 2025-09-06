Man And His Girlfriend Got Their Wires Crossed While He Was About To Pick Her Up, So She Started Messaging Him Aggressively

Gallantry is rare this day and age.

If you had a boyfriend who picked you up from work every night, would you be upset if he had phone service issues and wasn’t able to tell you he was there the second he got there, or would you be looking out the window for him and know he was there before he even told you?

This man regularly picks up his girlfriend from work every night.

One time, poor reception caused a miscommunication, and he’s still confused by how his girlfriend reacted.

Was he in the wrong here? Read the full story below.

AITA for trying to make sure my GF reached home safely My GF works the evening shift from 7:30 pm to 1:30 am, and I drop her home every night. Public transport isn’t safe at that hour.

It’s currently 2:26 am. I honestly can’t process what just happened and if I was in the wrong.

This man’s message didn’t get delivered to his GF.

I got to the office at 1:25 am and like usual, I texted, “Reached.” But the text didn’t deliver. And once I was in the parking lot, there was no reception.

When he finally got reception, he got several missed calls from his GF.

I’m never late and if I ever am, I inform before hand, and that has only happened twice. I waited until 1:35 am till I texted on her network, “I’m here.” And that was when I got a bit of reception to get WhatsApp working briefly. That was when I saw her calls and texts from 1:28 am till 1:35 am.

She told him to go home, and she called an Uber.

I informed her about the situation, but I was told to just leave and that she called an Uber. I still, with that shoddy reception, kept trying to ask her to come, and all I got were shut up calls.

She saw her ride the Uber.

I still waited that she’ll change her mind and cancel the ride. At 1:45 am, she came to the parking and went out straight to her ride. I didn’t get out and stop her. I didn’t bombard her with calls or texts.

He decided to follow her home to ensure her safety.

I simply just decided to go behind the Uber. I wanted to make sure she gets home safe. Halfway through the route, I started getting bombarded with calls. I didn’t pick up since I was clearly offended and felt disrespected.

And he started getting aggressive messages from her.

Thereafter came the messages with profanities. They were telling me to back off. She said if I don’t turn around, she’ll block me and humiliate me. I’m still trying to process and comprehend what just happened.

Why would she pay for an uber when her boyfriend is there to pick her up?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

Here’s a valid point.

And finally, people are calling out the girlfriend.

Chivalry is killed by aggressive responses.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.