Man Clears His Schedule So He’s Free For A Getaway With Friends, But His Girlfriend Wants Him To Cancel The Plans Since She Has To Work

If you were planning a weekend getaway with friends, it would be important to plan ahead to make sure you didn’t have any scheduling conflicts.

Imagine making sure your schedule is free, but just a couple days before the trip, your girlfriend tells you she has a scheduling conflict.

Would you reschedule the trip for a time when she can make it, or would you go without her?

That’s the dilemma the man in this story is facing. Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not wanting to cancel weekend plans to my cottage because my girlfriend can’t make it? We (my gf 24F and I 26M) made plans about 2 months ago to invite 7 of our friends to my family cottage for the weekend. It is a shared cottage with alot of family going back 4 generations so really hard to book a weekend on our little google calendar unless it’s at least 2 months in advance.

I worked an extra shift this week to be able to take saturday off as I normally work Saturdays. We are currently thursday evening and my girlfriend just let me know that she can’t make it this weekend because she has to work both Saturday evening and Sunday morning. I didn’t think anything of it thinking she would just not be coming.

She immediately got mad as she was expecting me to cancel this weekend just because she can’t make it. Her justification is that she does alot of me (which she does) and that I should do this for her. I would drop anything to help her or be with her if she needed me but she’s just working. I find it selfish and I don’t understand why she doesn’t want me to go.

