Man Expects Friend To Keep Secrets From His Wife, So He Throws A Tantrum When His Friend Insists On Telling Her Everything

AITA for telling my friend I share everything with my wife and I don’t believe in bro code? My friend and I have been friends for twenty-five years. We know eachother well. We’re both happily married. We never really dive into deep talks or anything like that. He has said things before that really weren’t appropriate about women (not cheating or anything) and says haha bro code. I have told him forever that I don’t believe in bro code. IMO if you can’t say something in front of your wife then you either shouldn’t be saying it, you should work on your communication, or you’re not as compatible as you thought.

Plus I’m not protecting someone if they do something that goes against my own personal moral code. I mean if he hurt someone I’d be there with a shovel and a hole and not tell anyone, there’s always exceptions. Much later he wanted to talk to me about something and told me it was in confidence and I told him again, something he already knew, that anything he tells me he’s telling my wife too. They have also known eachother nearly twenty years and get along great. We lived together for almost a decade – any time he wanted to talk about something he’d go to her and he knew that she’d tell me.

There’s nothing I don’t tell my wife. Same for her. We both believe communication and openness are the key to a happy relationship, and we are pretty happy. We basically never argue or disagree and both of us know eachother down to the core. So this last time after telling him again that anything he confides in me will also go to my wife, he got upset. He contacted all of our friends and asked them if they’d go running to their wives when someone confided in them and they’re all on his side.

I understand that it’s not normal, but he has always known this, so it’s not like it’s a surprise. AITA for not wanting to keep secrets from my wife and being open about that?

