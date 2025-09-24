Customer Launched A Shopping Cart At An Employee Expecting Him To Catch It, But Apparently He Didn’t Realize How Dangerous It Could Have Been

Retail workers get used to customers handing things off or asking for a quick favor, but sometimes people forget that basic courtesy and safety still apply.

So, what would you do if a man decided the best way to give you his cart was to launch it full speed in your direction, smiling as if it was no big deal?

Would you just brush it off? Or would you see it for the dangerous stunt it really was?

In the following story, one retail worker explains how a customer’s reckless choice could have gone very, very wrong.

Here’s what happened.

dude thinks that the best way to get his cart to me is to launch it at me. A few months ago, I was doing a cart run in the parking lot of the store where I work. This is something that I do fairly regularly, and on this particular day, I had a whole bunch of carts. I soon found myself nearing the entrance when I heard someone shout, “HEY!” I turned, and a few feet away, there was some random dude with a cart. He then proceeded to launch his cart towards me, expecting that I would make his cart part of my lineup. The cart hit the line with a deafening crash. It’s not the fact that he wanted me to include his cart in my line that was the problem. I have had numerous customers ask if I could take their cart, to which I almost always respond yes, unless I truly have so many that taking another would make things more difficult.

Luckily, the cart was aimed at the other carts, rather than at him.

However, this dude didn’t even ask and instead sent his cart barreling my way at a high speed. He seemed to be under the impression that his cart would not render my line difficult to control. Never mind the fact that I had a line of nine to ten carts, which was already somewhat difficult to control, but nothing unmanageable. And then, there’s the whole thing about launching his cart at me. Rest assured, folks, a shopping cart can cause great harm if not handled correctly. I once got jabbed in the back of my foot by a shopping cart, and it caused me great pain. If that is what a simple jab can do, what do you think having a cart launched at you at a very fast speed is going to do? Best-case scenario: It hurts really badly. Worst-case scenario: A bone ends up getting broken. Thankfully, he aimed at my line, but it was still really dangerous. The impact could have caused the line to break up, which could have caused damage or harm.

Apparently, this whole situation left him very shaken.

But the worst thing about the whole situation is that, as he was doing all of this, he was smiling. Not a malicious smile but a good-natured smile. This man legit did not see anything wrong with what he had just done. Well, if I were the manager and I had witnessed that whole situation, I would have stormed out of the store and explained to him, using some not very nice language, exactly why what he had done was wrong before promptly issuing him a lifelong ban from the store. All I can really say is that the customer is very lucky that the cart didn’t hit me. Like I said, a shopping cart hitting you at a fast speed can cause some really bad harm. Not to mention that could technically count as assault, and you better believe I would be pressing charges.

Yikes! This whole situation sounds a bit extreme.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

