Boyfriend Lied To His Girlfriend’s Parents So She Wouldn’t Be Forced To Attend A Wedding, So Now They’re Blaming Him For Her Absence

When you’re in a relationship, you sometimes also get involved with your partner’s family issues.

Would you lie for your partner to help them avoid family drama even if it meant you were now part of the family drama?

This man has a girlfriend who has a tense and painful history with her half-brother.

Her parents were pressuring her to attend her half-brother’s wedding when she clearly wasn’t invited and didn’t want to attend.

So he decided to lie and take the blame so she wouldn’t have to go.

Was that the right thing to do?

AITA for taking the blame for my girlfriend refusing to go to her half brother’s wedding? My girlfriend (19F) of three years and I (19M) live together. She doesn’t have the easiest relationship with her family. She said she knows her parents love her, but her half brother (29M) doesn’t care for her. Her parents like to push away the rejection and force them together.

This is something she actually goes to therapy over because she feels really uncomfortable around him with how cold and cruel he can be to her. She told me before that her mom can’t accept one of her kids acting that way. Her dad can’t accept being hated by a kid he’s raised since the age of 4.

A few months ago, my girlfriend’s parents got invited to her half brother’s wedding, but my girlfriend didn’t get an invite. She was upset for a while. It wasn’t unexpected, but it was how she knew there was no chance that he’d ever change his mind. They were both independent from their mom and her dad, and he still wanted her excluded from his wedding.

Her parents asked her about being invited. When she said she wasn’t, her mom basically got on her half brother’s case about not inviting my girlfriend. He said he didn’t want her there and he didn’t want her dad there either, but he wanted his mom there, so he was willing to tolerate my girlfriend’s dad. It took over three months to get him to agree to let her come.

Their mom got her way, but my girlfriend didn’t want to go. Then, her parents were insisting she had to go. When I could see it got too much for her, I told them I made plans for us that day and we couldn’t make it. I said I didn’t want her to go since I wasn’t invited. It’s a lie, but I wanted to take the heat off her, and they bought it.

Now, they’re mad at me, which is fine. My girlfriend told me she hated that I felt I had to, but I told her I don’t mind, which I don’t. She’s still working on everything in therapy, and I know this stuff doesn’t happen overnight. Her half brother’s reaction to the news was “thank goodness,” so we know he’s not upset. But that only ticked her parents off more.

They told me I should understand that the relationship will never improve if I keep her from big moments like this, and why would he come to our wedding when she didn’t come to his. I think it’s so crazy to think he’d even accept the invite if we invited him (which we wouldn’t). They still don’t know I’m taking the blame via a lie, and I think they’d be even more upset if they knew. AITA?

Was he being a good boyfriend by lying for his girlfriend, or was that the wrong move to make?

Supporting the people you love sometimes means doing what’s right, not what’s easy.

