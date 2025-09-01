Man Made His Girlfriend A Cup Of Tea, But She Got Mad At Him Because It Kept Her Up All Night

Tea is a known stimulant. It’s possible that if you drink tea too late at night, you might feel awake when you should be going to sleep.

If someone offered you a cup of tea when you knew it might keep you up at night, would you drink it anyway?

This man offered to make his girlfriend some tea, and she accepted.

She had trouble sleeping that night and blamed him.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

Did I mess up by offering a cup of tea? Yesterday was my birthday. I (49M) got home late from work, about 6:10 pm. I came in, made dinner, and had a glass of wine, and then after dinner, I made myself a cup of tea.

This man’s girlfriend accepted the tea he offered.

I offered to make my GF (33F) one. And she said, “Yes, please.” The rest of the evening went nicely. However, my GF had trouble sleeping.

She got angry at him because it kept her up.

This morning, she was angry at me because the cup of tea I made her kept her awake, and I should have remembered this.

Yes, I knew if she has tea late it will keep her up, but I forgot. It’s habit for me. I offer anyone in the house a cup of tea if I’m making myself one.

And she only accepted because it was his birthday.

She only accepted it because it was my birthday, and she thought I wanted her to drink a cup of tea with me. She thought I wanted it to be a part of my birthday celebrations. AITA?

She decided to drink the tea. She knew it would keep her awake. That’s on her.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

You didn’t force her, says this person.

Here’s a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

And lastly, people are calling out the GF.

Take accountability for your own decisions.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.