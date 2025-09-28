Man Refused To Let His Sister And Her Family Move Into His Home Rent-Free, So He Was Branded As Selfish By His Family

Helping loved ones is admirable, but it’s not always mandatory. But this man worked hard for years to build a good life for his family.

His sister, on the other hand, chose a more adventurous lifestyle.

When her funds ran low, she asked him if she and her family could live with him.

He refused, and now, he’s being called selfish.

AITAH for Refusing to Let My Sister’s Family Live in My House After They Sold Theirs for a “Dream Vacation”? So, I (32M) own a modest three-bedroom house that I’ve been paying off for the last ten years. It’s nothing fancy, but it’s mine, and I’m proud of it. My sister (29F) and her husband (31M) are the typical free-spirited types. They’ve always talked about quitting the rat race, living life to the fullest, all that.

This man’s sister took a bold move by selling her house and using the money to travel.

Well, a few months ago, they finally did it. They sold their house during a booming market, thinking the profit would fund a year-long break to travel. They believed they could stretch the money by traveling cheaply and staying in hostels or Airbnbs. And getting by with occasional odd jobs.

After two months, she and her family started running out of money.

At first, they stayed in nicer places and ate out a lot, thinking they had plenty of cushion. But within two months, they were out of money. They underestimated how quickly expenses would pile up. Especially with two young kids (7F and 5M) to feed and care for.

They asked to live with him.

Now that their funds are drained, they’ve decided to stop full-time travel but don’t want to settle down yet. Instead, they asked to live with me, rent-free, for the next ten months while they “figure things out.” They say they’ll still try to take some occasional trips if they find super cheap deals. But for the most part, they want to stay at my house.

He refused.

I told them no. My house isn’t big enough. I don’t want the disruption, and I certainly don’t think it’s fair for them to live off me because their plan failed. I offered to help them find an affordable rental or even cover part of their expenses for a couple of months. So they could get back on their feet. But that wasn’t enough.

Now, his sister is calling him selfish and jealous.

My sister blew up at me, calling me selfish and accusing me of being jealous of their “adventurous lifestyle.” To make it worse, my parents are siding with her. They are saying that family should help family and that I’m being too rigid. The thing is, my parents live in a small apartment and can’t take in my sister’s family, which is probably why they’re pushing it on me.

Their friends are also telling them to be more understanding.

They say I don’t understand the “value of experiences” and that I should be more supportive. Some of our mutual friends are also saying I should be more understanding. But I think it’s completely unreasonable to expect me to house their whole family for nearly a year. Just because they didn’t plan properly. AITA?

Saying no isn’t always being selfish. It’s also about protecting your peace.

