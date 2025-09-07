Boyfriend Thought Something Bad Happened To His Girlfriend While They Were On A Call, So He Phoned For An Ambulance

Sometimes, we act out of panic when someone we care about is in danger.

Imagine being on the phone with someone you love when they have an asthma attack and suddenly stop responding to you. Would you assume they were okay, or would you call for help?

This man was on a late-night call with his girlfriend when she began having trouble breathing due to her asthma.

When she didn’t respond to him, he panicked and thought that something terrible had happened.

Now, he’s wondering if he overreacted. Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for calling emergency services for my girlfriend while on call during what I thought was an asthma attack, even though everything turned out to be okay? We were on the phone talking and playing a video game. After a short time, she said she was “choking” because of her asthma and that it was hard for her to speak. This was around 12 to 1 am. She wanted me to stay on the call, so I did.

This man frequently asked his girlfriend how she was feeling.

Every 5 to 10 minutes, I asked if she was okay. And each time she answered with a shaky voice saying “I don’t know.” I was really worried and suggested she wake her mom up, since her mom would know what to do. She said no, that her mom would yell at her, and that this always happens. So I just stayed on the call.

He kept calling her name, but she wasn’t responding.

A few minutes later, I called her name and got no response. Just before that, I had heard coughing. I called her name again… nothing. I assumed the worst and started yelling her name. Still nothing.

He got worried, so he called one of her friends.

I called her phone to make it ring. No answer. I called one of her friends and explained what was happening. Her friend also became worried and tried to reach someone in the house. All of this happened within 10 minutes.

He also started reaching out to emergency response.

I started calling the ambulance for the city she was in (we were in different cities at the time). The line was busy multiple times. After 15 minutes, I called my local ambulance to see if they could connect me to hers. They couldn’t, but told me to call 112. I did, and they transferred me.

The friend found another friend who was able to contact his girlfriend’s mom.

The dispatcher asked for her number, so they could try to reach her. 13 minutes later, they called me back to get her address. I stayed on the line. Then, her friend said she reached another friend who had her mom’s number. That person called her mom repeatedly until she woke up.

They learned that she had just fallen asleep.

She went into her room. Turns out, my girlfriend had just fallen asleep and was okay. I felt huge relief. But then I had to figure out how to cancel the ambulance. I called and let them know.

The dispatcher told him to “make sure” there is an emergency before calling.

The dispatcher said, in a rushed voice: “Alright, sir. Just next time, think well before we alarm everyone possible.” And then, they hung up. Now, I feel really guilty and embarrassed.

So now, he’s thinking he made a jerk move for triggering a big emergency response.

I think I might be the jerk because I triggered a big emergency response when, in the end, nothing was wrong. It may have wasted emergency resources, but from my perspective at the time, I genuinely believed she might be in serious danger. AITA?

Did he overreact, or did he do the right thing?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person would have done the same thing.

You did the right thing, says this person.

Someone with uncontrolled asthma speaks up.

People are siding with him.

Short, simple, and meaningful.

When it comes to emergencies, it’s better to overreact than be complacent.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.