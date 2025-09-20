Man Was Simply Trying To Return A Stranger’s Lost Wallet, But Instead He Received A Rude And Dismissive Response

Not all strangers have bad intentions.

If a stranger tried to get your attention, would you immediately dismiss them or listen to what they had to say?

This man was simply waiting to cross an intersection when he spotted a woman drop a wallet keychain.

He tried multiple times to alert her, but she dismissed him rudely.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

As you wish To walk to the transit center, one must cross a big multi-directional intersection with an island in the center. Due to traffic volume and flow, you can only cross halfway and onto the island. Then you must wait for the next light change before proceeding all the way across. I (F) was standing on the island and waiting for the next light.

This man tried to call the attention of the lady who dropped her wallet.

I heard a distinct “clank” sound. I turned and saw a young woman crossing the first part. She was wearing big noise-canceling type headphones and with her head in her phone. Immediately behind her on the ground was a wallet-type keychain with keys and a lanyard attached to it. I said, “Hey,” but there was no response or acknowledgment. I said, “Hey, you!” louder. Still nothing.

The lady dismissed him immediately without listening to what he was saying.

Now, she was across the first part and standing a foot from me on the island. I waved at her and said “Hey, you dropped…” while pointing down at the wallet. But she ripped her headphones off so fast and screamed: “DON’T TALK TO ME! I HAVE A BOYFRIEND!”

So, he decided to give her wallet to a one-legged person in a wheelchair instead.

The light changed and she ran across the intersection. I didn’t even bother to try again. She did say, “Don’t talk to me.” I looked over my shoulder just in time to see the one-legged crackhead on the corner bend over in his wheelchair. So, I scoop up that wallet keychain, and then propel himself away.

If that lady had taken a minute to listen, she would’ve had her wallet back.

Do not push away the person who’s only trying to help you.

