Mom Asks Why They Haven’t Had Any Kids Yet, And His Wife Is Really Uncomfortable With The Conversation

AITAH for telling my mom that we’ll have a baby when ready? My wife is 26 and I’m 27, we’ve been married for almost two years now and it’s been amazing. But lately, we’re off our rhythm…not motivated for intimacy, arguing over stupid stuff for no reason, but we still have our romantic moments. We went to my parents house for dinner and my brothers came as well. During the dinner, my mom asked why we don’t have kids yet. And I said “When god gives us a baby we’ll have one.”

My mom then said to my wife how to make sure she pleases me in the bedroom and my brothers just starts laughing. My wife said “I’m sure I know what I’m doing.” And my mom said “Obviously, not if you’re not pregnant.” Then my mom started saying stuff, my wife then touched my leg and that’s how I knew she felt uncomfortable.

And I said “‘Mom, we’ll have a baby when we’re ready.” She tried to keep talking but I said “No. A baby will come when we’re ready”. My brother punched my arm because they said I was disrespectful to my mom.

Now that we’re home my wife has expressed she feels worse than before when my mom kept asking for grandchildren and she said she wasn’t ready. She cried, saying she felt pressured by her when it came to intimacy, pregnancy, and children. I felt like it was my job to make sure my mom didn’t continue to do this and if that meant to cut her off so be it. I feel like she was disrespecting my wife after she was talking about private things. AITAH?

