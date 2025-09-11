Middle School Student Is Sad That He Can’t See A New Movie, So His Teacher Makes Up A Competition

Good teachers do their job and do it well, but truly great teachers go above and beyond.

The teacher in this story is amazing.

She cares about her students so much that she even found a clever way to help a student by making up a competition so that he wouldn’t know she was giving him a handout.

Let’s read the whole story.

I made up a competition just so a student of mine would win. As per the title, I am a teacher at a school that has several low socio economic students. Sometimes I can’t help but sympathise for the students. One of the boys on the final week before holidays was proper upset because he couldn’t afford to go see the new Jurassic World over the break. He is OBSESSED with talking about dinosaurs and the movie with me in class whenever he gets the chance. To the point that even some of his assessment had the presence of dinosaurs.

She made up a competition.

I felt so bad that he couldn’t see it, that I purchased a 20 dollar gift voucher and told the student that there was a writing competition being held by a cinema and all you had to do was explain why you wanted to see the movie etc and if he sent me his work I would put his entry through for him. Middle school student for context. The kid poured his heart and soul into his writing, even though this was all a pretense.

The boy was so happy!

When I told him he had won and presented the gift card his eyes shot wide open and his mouth screamed with excitement. He couldn’t believe it. I know this may be off conduct if you look into it, but knowing he’s going to be there at 8am opening day warms my heart. Dinosaurs rock!

What a wonderful teacher!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this sweet story.

