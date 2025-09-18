Mom Commented How People Should Never Return A Borrowed Car With Empty Fuel, But Then His Son’s Girlfriend’s Mom Brought It Back Empty

Respect and courtesy are expected when borrowing something from others.

AITA? Son’s gf’s mom borrowed our car, brought it back empty. I brought my son (17) and his GF (17) to our second home (short flight). I wanted it to just be the kids. But GF’s mom was uncomfortable with the idea,so she invited herself. All totally fine.

I know from my son that the mom is a bit eccentric and volatile. But I’d met her a couple of times, and she was nice enough. The day before coming home, she took our car and went shopping for souvenirs for her other daughter who did not come. She was gone 5+ hours.

I texted at 5 p.m. to ask if all was okay, but got no response. I asked GF if she had any idea where her mom was. She tracked her, but there was no communication. She didn’t reply to me until 90 minutes later. By this time, she was back at the house, and we were down at the pool.

Her only response was to say “yes.” She then asked if I could tell her how to turn on the hot tub. All kind of odd, but okay. Then, I went out to the garage to check the car. We kept that car at that house, and would not be using it again as we were leaving the next morning.

The tank was on empty with a big red “REFUEL” light on the dash. I called my son into my bedroom to tell him this. I said something like, “If I teach you nothing else in life at least learn this: When you borrow someone’s car, never, never bring it back empty.” I also had a few choice words for the mom (my son is no fan of hers), and we laughed. I went to fill up the car and that was it.

Lo and behold, my son tells his GF how rude I thought her mom was. Her mom gave us the cold shoulder the rest of the time. Then, she texted me that she wanted to Venmo me for gas money. I told her that wasn’t the point at all. It’s that taking the car for five hours and bringing it back empty was pretty discourteous.

She said I was discourteous for complaining about her to my son. And making her and her daughter uncomfortable. She claims she never saw the big red “REFUEL” light. So, AITA?

Courtesy costs nothing, but means everything.

