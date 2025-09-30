Mom Wants More Pictures Of Her Adopted Daughter, But Now She’s Wondering If Her Other Daughters Will Feel Left Out

If you adopted a child and didn’t have many pictures of that child, it could be natural to want to get some pictures taken or to take pictures yourself.

But what if you have other children? Should you take their pictures too or just focus on the newly adopted child?

In today’s story, one mom chose to focus the camera on her newly adopted daughter, but her husband is making her second guess that decision.

AITA for only getting pictures of my adopted daughter My husband and I have 3 girls, 2 bio (4 and 5) and 1 adopted (Avery 12). Avery is my friend’s daughter. When Avery was 8 her parents passed in a car accident.

Over the next 3.5 years she was passed around to different family members across multiple states. One person/family would take her, promise she can stay with them, then within 6 months she was shipped off to the next person. She’s been with us for 6 months and it’s definitely a challenge. She has pretty bad abandonment issues so she has a tendency to test us or act up to try to get us to give her away. She’s even run away twice.

Anyways, we don’t have many pictures of Avery in the house. She hates her school picture so I’m not allowed to put those up and she doesn’t usually like it when I take pictures of her. We just took a vacation and I told Avery we were going to be taking family pictures while we were there. I also booked an individual session for Avery so I can get some pictures of just her.

Throughout the trip I also made sure to get pictures of Avery, some with the other kids but mostly pictures of her at the beach, in front of a waterfall, and just at random points on the trip. I was getting the pictures developed and my husband commented that the only pictures I took were family pictures, pictures of all of the kids, or only pictures of Avery. I told him I wanted pictures of her to put up around the house since right now we only have pictures of our bio kids.

He thinks it’s not fair to our bio kids that I only focused on Avery when I was getting the pictures and that once everything is framed and put up around the house the girls are going to think this vacation was all about Avery. Now I’m wondering if focusing on her on this trip was unfair to the other girls or if it looks like favoritism.

This person thinks the husband needs to work through some anxiety issues.

This person points out that she had a very good reason for taking extra pictures of Avery.

This person suggests a family therapist.

A family vacation might not’ve been the right time to take extra pictures of Avery.

This person thinks it’s not a bad thing if her bio kids do notice that there are more pictures of Avery.

