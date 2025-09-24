Neighbor Lets Dogs Ruin A Homeowner’s Yard For Three Years, So HOA Gets Involved And He Throws A Vicious, Online Tantrum

For three years, a neighbor’s dogs have been using a family’s lawn as their personal bathroom.

Repeated polite requests to clean up after the dogs were met with hostility or dismissal.

When the aggression escalated, the family reported him to the HOA, sparking a major confrontation.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for reporting my neighbor to the HOA for not picking up his dogs poop for 3 years For the past 3 years my neighbors dogs have been coming on my property and defecating/urinating on my property. He lets them out his front door unleashed and they come into my yard to defecate. I have politely asked him numerous times over the past 3 years to pick up his dogs poop and prevent them from defecating on my lawn. Each time he was either dismissive or hostile. This most recent time I asked him he was really rude and said he “didn’t want to deal with me” and repeated over and over that “it’s just poop.”

Uhhh, that’s not a sentence that works with a “just.”

I felt like I had no choice to report him to the HOA because he was getting more and more aggressive. I sent my HOA videos/photos and after my HOA warned him to stop he went on a rant in the neighborhood Facebook group. In that post he said that me and my family are “ugly” and “disgusting” for reporting him and that we should “move back to where we came from.”

Wow.

He knows my wife is foreign so I feel like that ugliness was directed at her. AITA?

What began as a complaint about dog poop turned into a disturbing display of entitlement and prejudice.

This person has a solid suggestion.

This person has a similar idea.

And this person just wants to know why he waited so long.

Don’t be like this guy. Ever.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.