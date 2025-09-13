Neighbor Told Her To Put Up A Fence, So She Cut Down The Tree The Neighbor’s Kids Had Been Climbing On To Build One

People often expect neighbors to coexist with a little give and take.

But when her neighbor’s children kept crossing the line by climbing her tree, one homeowner set into a petty plan no one saw coming.

Why don’t I put up a fence if I don’t want your kid climbing in my trees? Done My aunt has some new neighbors renting the house next to her owned property. These guys have a toddler, a slightly older child, and a dog that they love to leave outside unattended. It was absolutely priceless when child services showed up and the 2-year-old was alone in the front yard.

The older kid had started coming into her yard and climbing one of her trees. She asked them kindly to keep their kid out of her yard and trees, as she didn’t want a lawsuit if the kid fell and broke a leg on her property.

The guy said, “If it’s such a big deal, why don’t you just put up a fence?”

She cut down the tree the kid was climbing, along with a few others, and stacked all the limbs into a six-foot wall of natural fence. The guy was mad. He asked her why she had to be such a jerk about it. “Sorry, thought we were taking your advice.”

They asked for a fence, so they got one!

Bet these neighbors will think twice before crossing her again.

