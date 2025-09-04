New Boss Wanted Him To Use Personal Airline Miles For Work Trips, So He Went Home And Booked Multiple Trips With His Wife

Sometimes, everything is going well until a new landlord or new boss arrives in town, especially when they try to change something that was working perfectly well before.

In this man’s case, his new boss wanted him to use his personal airline miles for work trips, but he confronted him through malicious compliance.

Company requires using our airline miles for work trips? As I’ve mentioned in other posts, I used to travel a lot for business, between 30 and 35 weeks a year. Our boss was a frequent traveler as well, and taught us the tricks of the trade for accumulating frequent flier miles (and especially status – a really great perk). Eventually, he retired and sold the company to a new boss.

New Boss overheard that I had over 500,000 Frequent Flyer Miles with my airline (not credit card points), and said he should implement a new policy that we had to use our personal Frequent Flyer Miles for our business travel, since the company had paid for our trips.

That weekend, my wife and I sat down and booked weekend trips all over the country over the next year. Boston for Clam Chowder? Check. New York City for a Broadway Show? Check. Garlic Fest in Gilroy, CA (a real and delicious thing, BTW)? Check. By Monday morning, my Airline Frequent Flyer Mile account was down to about 15,000 miles.

Later that week it was time to book a trip and he said I had to use Frequent Flyer Miles. I brought up my account and showed him I didn’t have enough miles. He asked where they went and when I said I had booked some trips, he demanded I re-deposit the miles. I pointed out there was a $150 charge per-person and that since it wasn’t policy, I wasn’t going to pay it. Furious, he announced that going forward we needed approval for personal use of our personal Frequent Flyer Miles.

OK, boss. You bet. My next step was to spread my flights over any and every airline I could find to prevent accumulating the 20,000 miles required to redeem for a free ticket. I was on United, Frontier, American, Delta, Northwest, Continental, US Air, Southwest, etc. At one point I think I booked a trip on the Mrs. Grace L. Ferguson Airline and Storm Door Company (Google it – it’s a Bob Newhart routine – and more true now than when he performed it 60 years ago.)

He eventually figured out what I was up to, and he lost what little patience remained for me. Then the following (paraphrased) took place. Boss: “I suppose you think you’re a smart guy.” Me: “No, I know I’m a smart guy.” Boss: “Don’t get cute.” Me: “No, I’m smart. Cute is just a bonus.”

“Look, I see my wife about 10 days a month. I live out of a suitcase. I know the aircraft evacuation speech by heart. Most of my meals are handed to me through a window.” “And thanks to my willingness to do this, you make hundreds of thousands of dollars. Can you please just let me keep the only perk I get from all this?” Boss thought about it for a bit, grunted, “Fine, keep your miles” and walked away.

It’s like his new boss just wanted to make sure he wasn’t enjoying his life too much.

Is this company’s/new boss’s request even legal?

It’s questionable, that’s for sure.

