Nissan Sentra Driver Was Impressed After He Checked Out One Of Their New Cars

You never know what a vehicle is gonna be like until you check it out for yourself, up close and personal.

That’s what a TikTokker who specializes in car reviews did with a Nissan Sentra and he posted a video and told viewers how he felt about it.

The TikTokker said, “I gotta give it to Nissan. It’s not bad. You have buttons that are real buttons.”

The man showed viewers the interior of the Sentra and he seemed to be pretty impressed by what he saw.

He continued, “It’s too small for me, because my foot, oh my gosh, I’m already going insane because it doesn’t fit there with this.”

He added, “I’m loving it.”

The TikTokker did have one complaint, though.

He pointed out the Nissan emblem on the front of the car and said that it’s “not a real badge; just a glass picture.”

Here’s the video.

He definitely liked what he saw!

