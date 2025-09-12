No Matter How Hard She Tried To Check Laundry Off Her List, She Couldn’t Shake The Feeling That It Was A Task She’d Never Truly Finish

There’s a special kind of frustration that comes from a chore you can never completely finish.

When one woman noticed that her current clothes didn’t get washed when the rest of her laundry did, it made her realize the never-ending loop that some households chores really were.

Anyone who also loathes doing laundry should definitely read on.

Anyone else get kinda disappointed while doing laundry because you’re never truly done due to the clothes you’re wearing? Every time I do laundry, I’m always a little upset that the clothes I’m wearing aren’t getting washed. It’s like the task is somehow never complete! I don’t know how else to describe it.

Sure, it’s a small task we all have to do, but that doesn’t make it any less annoying.

What did Reddit think?

This user is all for optimizing your daily tasks.

This commenter feels a similar way about other household chores.

They do offer a bit of a hack that may make the chore feel less laborious.

This feeling goes waaaay back.

And if you think laundry is bad for a single person, try doing it for a family!

Laundry may actually be the most hated of the household chores.

It may be a harmless frustration, but it’s one she can’t seem to shake.

At the end of the day, chores just aren’t meant to be fun.

