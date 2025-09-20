Old Woman Rides Around On New Scooter Until Battery Drains, Leaving Employee Happy To Have Made A Sale To Someone Having So Much Fun

It always feels good to help people, but it’s even better when you’re helping them have some fun.

Imagine helping an older lady buy something she really loves, something that you wouldn’t expect her to buy.

That’s what happened to one Redditor in this story.

Read on to hear her reminisce about one of her favorite clients.

Old lady bought an electric scooter This is more of a wholesome story, which involves no Karen or Chad screaming or having a tantrum. While I have encountered customers like these, that’s a tale for another post. I wasn’t directly involved in this, as I was busy with something else, but I was able to witness the event, and later I was told the rest.

The scene? A scooter store…

I worked at a small store that sold electric scooters. This was back in 2018 when they were still new to most people. At our store we had a couple of demo models that our customers could test ride. We, then, had an old lady at the store, who seemed to be about 70-75 years old, and she had seen another customer test riding a scooter, and she was eager to ride one herself.

And this woman was ready to ride — at full speed.

My boss gave the old lady an introduction to how everything works, the brakes, steering etc. The old lady stormed away at full speed. My boss’ jaw dropped! Did she just put a weak old lady on a potentially dangerous scooter? Is she going to loose control, crash and get seriously injured or even worse? Luckily, that didn’t happen.

This new scooter lover took the hot ride on the spot!

Thirty seconds later, the old lady was coming back with the biggest smile on her face! “I’ll take it!” That’s right, we just sold her an electric scooter! (For those who are curious, it’s a Ninebot ES1.) We unboxed and assembled her new scooter and helped her get through the required app. She, then, had us take a picture of her proudly on her new scooter, because she was going to send that to her grand-kids! We thanked her for her purchase and waved our goodbyes before she stormed off on her new scooter. And you may think the story ends there. It does not! She had returned a week later to tell us the rest!

Oh, but the story doesn’t end there…

After she had purchased her new scooter, she had been riding around until she had drained the battery, so she had to call a friend to pick her up. Just to be clear, these scooters do come about 50-60% charged from the factory. She just had so much fun, she had been riding around for several hours until the battery was flat! So, that was the tale of the sweet old lady, and I will always remember that tale!

Some people think scooters are for young people.

I ride these scooters on my spare time, and I still meet people who ask questions about the speed, range etc. Often, they’re telling me these things are for younger people, and that they’re too old for an electric scooter.

When they tell me that, I tell them the tale about the old lady who bought a scooter.

Watch out! This lady and her scooter are on the move!

