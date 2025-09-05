One Couple Shared A Spotify Account, So One Smitten Man Enjoyed Watching What Music His Girlfriend Chose To Start Each Day With

Morning routines often pass unnoticed for couples, but sometimes they hold the sweetest little moments of connection.

One man is so smitten with his girlfriend that he pays attention to every little thing she does — including the first songs she chooses to start her day with.

My Girlfriend kicks me off my Spotify account every morning. I couldn’t be happier. My girlfriend (F22) and I (M23) live together. My day starts off much sooner than hers does. I’m usually about to leave for the office by 6:30 a.m., which is about when she starts waking up.

I’m one of the first people in the office, so I always put headphones on and listen to music as I start my day. I get about 15 minutes of music before it stops and I get the notification that the output device has changed. This is because we have a Google Home that’s hooked to my Spotify account. When my girlfriend wakes up, she starts her day with “Hey Google, play …” so she has music when she’s getting ready. I always just leave my phone open to see what she’s listening to, and when she heads out around 7:30, I get my account back.

I’m sure that she has no idea that she’s participating in this little routine, and I have no intentions of telling her. Sure, it’d be easy to swap it to her account, but I love to know that she’s awake and starting her day listening to her favorite songs. Another benefit of this is that I know what her current favorite songs are, so when we get in the car together or we’re just sitting around, I know what songs will spark joy. Some days, I think she’s onto me… We’re both very happy together, and I plan on proposing here in a few weeks. I’m excited to spend the rest of my life with her.

