One Home Depot Customer Helped A Stranger Without Thinking Twice, But Then She Learned He Didn’t Even Work There

Helping others doesn’t always require permission, or in the case of a home improvement store, a paycheck.

While browsing a Home Depot, one man decided to lend a helping hand to a stranger and ended up causing a domino effect of confusion and kindness.

You’ll want to read on for this wholesome tale!

Home Depot, orange shirt and old ladies I went into a Home Depot with an orange shirt and saw an old lady struggling to pull a chair from a stack. So I walked over and pulled it off the stack without her asking.

His helpfulness caught another woman’s attention.

I walked away, and then another lady said, “If you’re done helping her, then can you help me with __,” To which I said, “Okay, I’ll do you this one favor, but I don’t work here.”

The first lady did a double take.

The first lady heard me and was shocked and said, “Wait, you don’t work here and you just helped me?” “Uh huh.”

It was a small amount of effort in the grand scheme of things, but it left a big impression.

What did Reddit think?

An actual employee chimes in with their gratitude.

Some people actually enjoy helping out.

It only takes one person to start a domino effect.

And it’s not just a shirt color that tips people off.

Even though he didn’t work there, he walked away from the store knowing he made someone else’s day a little easier.

This guy didn’t need a name tag to do the right thing.

