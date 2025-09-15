Overweight Passenger Told A Flight Attendant She Was Humiliating Her By Not Offering A Seatbelt Extender, And Making Her Ask For One

Flying in the normal economy seats is never really comfortable, but it can be terrible for bigger people.

What would you do if you were a flight attendant and a bigger customer got upset because you didn’t give her a seatbelt extender until she asked for one?

That is what happened to the flight attendant in this story, and she feels awful but doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Check it out.

AITAH for not immediately offering a seatbelt extension for a plus size passenger? I am a flight attendant for a budget airline. I am actually very upset that this happened but I absolutely had no bad intentions.

During the boarding process a lady (30ish) was traveling with a small child, maybe 3 years old. When they arrived at their seats, there was a plus size passenger already seated in the window seat, we’ll call her B (mid 20s).

Mom told her son they would be going into those seats and immediately the little boy (loudly) said, “Mommy, there’s only one.” The seats on this particular aircraft are approximately 18 inches wide and the passenger seated took well over half the middle seat also. She immediately turned a bright shade of red and mom immediately apologized. Thankfully we were not a full flight and I was able to accommodate mom/son to a different row (seats that are not purchased and randomly selected are usually a full row, I believe it is to encourage purchase).

I then returned to B and asked her if she would like a complimentary beverage and she took a water. We continued the boarding process and I thought everything was good. As we were closing the door, B rang her call button. I immediately went to her and she said, “Are you going to bring me a seatbelt extension or are you just enjoying humiliating me?”

I was at a complete loss for words. I feel like a jerk because everyone within a few rows could hear her and many could see. We are instructed to only give extenders passengers who ask for extenders but I know it would have made her more comfortable if I had just discreetly handed her one. On her way out I apologized if her flight was uncomfortable and she told me she is going to report me to the ADA. I’m not concerned with that I’m only concerned I may have added to her humiliation. Please be gentle because I honestly feel horrible but also tell me the truth. AITAH?

It is a difficult situation for everyone, and this flight attendant did nothing wrong.

This flight attendant did nothing wrong.

