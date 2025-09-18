Paramedic Volunteers To Cut Off Misogynistic Man’s Cast, Leaving The Patient With Palpable Fear As He Plays Down His Expertise

Sometimes, the best karma is playing dumb.

Don’t disrespect my nurses When I was 22 and a new paramedic, I worked at a service based in a small hospital.

I tried to spend some of my time between calls in the ER, orthopedic clinic or day surgery helping out and getting practice with my skills. I developed a good working relationship with the nurses, who were 100% female. I tried to do the things like linen changes, so they could have a break. I was also a reliable coffee delivery service with no delivery fee. They helped me by letting me practice my skills and teaching me different things.

One day, we had patient who was in to have his cast removed. Apparently, he was a new resident to our country. I welcome immigrants, both of my parents immigrated. This gentleman however did not wholly embrace our cultural views on women’s equality. I believe he grew up in a place where women’s rights are trampled by religion and laws. I don’t support misogynistic beliefs, no matter how grounded they are in a culture, most especially when I’m not in that culture at present.

He made a big deal of not addressing nurses directly, only the doctor who was a man. He made demands for the doctor to remove his cast, which wasn’t going to happen. They get paid too much for that. He went on about having someone qualified, which wasn’t an RN, apparently. I assume he meant the qualification of having a ****. I have one of those, grew it myself, it’s nothing worth bragging about. I once considered getting it pierced, tbh It could use decorating.

Anyways, I ended up volunteering. I also had cut off tons of casts, it’s dead easy. If you can master crayons, you can cut off a cast. I entered his room and boldly claimed I was here to remove his cast. His English was fluent enough, so I could tell he was pleased to be addressed by a man (22 barely counts), and he let me begin.

I was about 1/4 the way in when he made some comments about being finally given someone qualified to do the task. Annoyed by his less than progressive attitude towards the wonderful nurses, I said, without even looking up, ” I don’t know what you mean, I drive an ambulance. This is my first time doing this.” He made some noises of protests and voiced his fears I would hurt him. So, I stopped and asked him, ” would you like me to go get a qualified woman to come do it?” He apparently liked that idea less and let me continue. I was dying with the effort not to grin. He had a palpable anxiety the whole time. The cast saw doesn’t even cut skin, it tickles.

Just because someone looks qualified doesn’t mean they are.

