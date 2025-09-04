Paranoid Customer Becomes Convinced That Store Clerk’s Writing About Him, So The Clerk Shows Him His Notebook

You know the saying, “assuming makes an —.”

Imagine going to self checkout in a store, and the person working there is writing in a notebook. Would this bother you, or would you go about your business and not worry about what the employee was doing?

The customer in this story finds himself in this situation, and he’s pretty paranoid.

Let’s read the story below to find out what happens.

Sir, It’s a Notebook. Calm Down. I work the self-check a lot, and it can be very slow and boring in the morning. I bring a black notebook with me to work and park myself at one of the small coolers to use as a writing surface.

This helps pass the time, and my managers like it, since I’m not on my phone but, obviously, still available for customers.

Then, there was a particularly busy morning.

One morning, it was somewhat busy. But, everyone I greeted would decline help. I ended up going back to my writing, pausing every few seconds to look up and scan the area to make sure everything was going smoothly.

Enter: our main character.

An older guy came up to use the register next to me and, as is customary, I smiled at him. Me: Hey, Sir, did you want me to do that for you? Guy: No, it’s okay. I got it. Me: Okies! I stepped to the side to give him some space and went back to my writing. I was stuck on a paragraph and not sure how to continue.

But, this guy started having a strange reaction…

At this point, the guy started giving a weird side eye, which I thought was strange, but didn’t say anything. Me: -after a moment goes back to writing- Guy: -looks over at me in mild panic- Me: -thinking he needs help- I’m sorry sir, I didn’t mean to ignore you. Did you need anything? Guy- very hastily- NO! Me: -gives him a confused look and then goes back to my writing-

And the reaction didn’t end there.

Guy: -starts getting clearly more agitated and starts outright glaring at me- Me: -now, I’m starting to get a bit uncomfortable since I don’t know why he’s acting like this- Yes? Guy: What are you doing?! Me: Sir, I’m just writing. Guy: You’re freaking me out!

This baffled the OP.

Me: -confused- I’m just working on a story. If you need help just ask. Guy: -gives me a furious glare- Me: -really not sure what else to say-

Guy: You’re freaking me out -motions to my notebook- writing about me?

So, the OP was honest…

Me: This? -turns my notebook around so he can read it- Guy: -scans what I wrote and gives me a dirty look- Me: -at this point, I just move off to the side because I don’t know what else to say to him- The guy then proceeded to stalk off, casting me another glare as he left. I ended up setting my notebook down and kind of just meandering around the front of the self-check until my shift ended.

This customer needs to take a chill pill and realize he’s not the main character.

