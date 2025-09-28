Parent Parks In Spot Next To Driver Who Parked On The Line, And They’re Pretty Upset About It

If you were in a hurry to pick something up from a store, would you choose the closest spot possible, or would you choose a spot that had plenty of room?

In today’s story, one driver chooses the closest spot possible, even though the car in the next parking spot is so close that it’s a challenge to open the car door.

AITA for parking next to a car that parked on the line? I’m blown away by this opinion and need to crowdsource validation. Tonight, I drove CVS to pick up popcorn for a Christmas movie with my kids. I parked in the closet open parking spot to the door. When I get out, I notice the car next to mine was very close. I had to squeeze through a cracked door just to get out. (Note: I made sure I did not touch their car with my door at all). I double-checked to see if I parked poorly and I was right in the middle of the spot. However, the car next to me was on the line. Not over the line, but the wheels were touching the line.

For context, I have a Chevy Bolt, a small EV car. The other car was a midsize suv, like a Toyota RAV4. I didn’t think much of it. My kids were waiting and I wanted to get in and get out. When I come back, the owner of the other car is checking for possible dings (presumably from my car door opening). They were about to get in when they saw me walk up to. Then, we had this interaction.

Them: Is this your car? Me: Yes, it is. Them: Why did you park next to me when there are so many other spots? there were other open spots in the row behind our cars Me: I just parked in the closest spot to the store.

Them: You’re so close to my car when you could have parked anywhere else. Me: I’m parked in the middle of the spot and you’re on the line. Them: If I ding your car with my door, “it’s more your fault than mine”. Me: Your car is on the line.

Them: “That’s not really relevant.” says as she gets in her car Am I a jerk here? I never would have thought to check if the cars on the other side of me had parked well before I pulled in.

