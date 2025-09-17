September 17, 2025 at 8:48 am

Parents Are Consistently Getting The Cops Called On Them Because Their Kids Are Screaming…. While Jumping On Their Own Trampoline

by Ben Auxier

The Kaskie family talking to the cops at the door

TikTok/kaskiefamily

I never had a trampoline growing up, but I knew some friends who did, and let me tell you, they were POPULAR.

Trampolines are crazy fun, and I think under a certain age, it’s more or less impossible to jump around on them with your friends and not scream a lot.

So, keep that in mind when watching this video from TikTok user @kaskiefamily:

The Kaskie family talking to the cops at the door

TikTok/kaskiefamily

“We got to call – some kids were screaming, so we’re just making sure that everything’s okay,” says the officer outside the door. “Yeah, I don’t hear anything now.”

“Our neighbors have called the cops on us few times. We have trampoline in the backyard. Um, that’s it.”

“That’s understandable.”

“Yeah.”

The Kaskie family talking to the cops at the door

TikTok/kaskiefamily

“Everybody’s all good, though?”

“Yeah.”

The Kaskie family talking to the cops at the door

TikTok/kaskiefamily

“All right. You guys have a good night.”

“Thank you. Sorry you’re out here for this.”

“Oh, no problem. All right. See you.”

@kaskiefamily

#harrasmentisnotokay #harrassing #neighborisakaren #4u #foryou

♬ original sound – Carolina Kaskie

There’s bad screams and then there’s just…kid screams.

2025 08 15 22 42 29 Parents Are Consistently Getting The Cops Called On Them Because Their Kids Are Screaming.... While Jumping On Their Own Trampoline

Let ’em tucker themselves out. That’s what outside is for.

2025 08 15 22 42 49 Parents Are Consistently Getting The Cops Called On Them Because Their Kids Are Screaming.... While Jumping On Their Own Trampoline

I’m no lawyer but…

2025 08 15 22 43 05 Parents Are Consistently Getting The Cops Called On Them Because Their Kids Are Screaming.... While Jumping On Their Own Trampoline

They need to stop.

2025 08 15 22 43 33 Parents Are Consistently Getting The Cops Called On Them Because Their Kids Are Screaming.... While Jumping On Their Own Trampoline

Man. Now I’m wondering if I’d survive a trampoline at my age.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter