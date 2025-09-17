Parents Are Consistently Getting The Cops Called On Them Because Their Kids Are Screaming…. While Jumping On Their Own Trampoline

I never had a trampoline growing up, but I knew some friends who did, and let me tell you, they were POPULAR.

Trampolines are crazy fun, and I think under a certain age, it’s more or less impossible to jump around on them with your friends and not scream a lot.

So, keep that in mind when watching this video from TikTok user @kaskiefamily:

“We got to call – some kids were screaming, so we’re just making sure that everything’s okay,” says the officer outside the door. “Yeah, I don’t hear anything now.”

“Our neighbors have called the cops on us few times. We have trampoline in the backyard. Um, that’s it.”

“That’s understandable.”

“Yeah.”

“Everybody’s all good, though?”

“Yeah.”

“All right. You guys have a good night.”

“Thank you. Sorry you’re out here for this.”

“Oh, no problem. All right. See you.”

There’s bad screams and then there’s just…kid screams.

Let ’em tucker themselves out. That’s what outside is for.

I’m no lawyer but…

They need to stop.

Man. Now I’m wondering if I’d survive a trampoline at my age.

