Parents Tried To Force This Woman To Co-Sign On Her Sister’s Mortgage, But She Refused And Now They’re Calling Her The Villain

Family pressure can be overwhelming, especially when it comes wrapped in guilt trips and ultimatums.

So, what would you do if your parents made a huge financial commitment behind your back and then demanded you risk your own future to bail them out? Would you give in for the “sake of family?” Or would you stand your ground to protect your own future plans?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself grappling with this very decision and is looking for advice. Here’s the story.

AITA for Refusing to Co-Sign My Sister’s Mortgage After My Parents Went Behind My Back? I (28F) have been busting my butt for years to save for my own house. I work in software, so I make decent money, but it still takes forever to build up a good down payment. Meanwhile, my younger sister (25F) is in grad school with barely any credit. Our parents (both mid-50s) found a house near them and decided she needed it. They made an offer without telling me, and now the deal only goes through if I co-sign.

She had no idea what they were up to.

The problem is that I had no clue they’d do this. My parents basically dropped a bomb: “You have the best credit score, so co-sign for your sister to get the house!” They also hinted I should chip in for the down payment because “you’ve got the money.” If I co-sign, I’ll be on the hook if my sister can’t pay. She’s still in school, has debt, and zero backup plan. The bank might also reject my future mortgage application since they’ll see I’m already tied to another loan.

Here’s where everyone stands on the issue.

But my parents say I’m “selfish” and “forgetting family values.” My sister’s calling me a monster for leaving her “stranded,” and my mom threatened to cut off any future financial help (like wedding money) if I don’t help right now. Some relatives think it’s insane that my parents tried to rope me into this after they already made the offer. Others say I should just do it for “the family’s sake.” I feel guilty, but also mad that they put me in this spot. AITA?

Yikes! Either way you look at it, that’s a big ask.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this whole situation.

For this reader, she now knows where she stands with her parents.

Here’s someone who would rather get married at a courthouse than co-sign.

This reader offers solid advice.

As this person points out, co-signing will prevent her from buying a house.

She needs to cut them off, because it’s so wrong that parents would do this to their child.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.