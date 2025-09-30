Part Of A Ceiling Fell On A Woman Preparing To Give Birth In A Hospital. – ‘This used to be our nurse’s station.’

As if giving birth wasn’t stressful enough…

A woman named Savannah posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things got pretty intense when she was at a hospital getting ready to have a baby.

The text overlay on Savannah’s video reads, “It’s 4 am and the hospital ceiling just fell on me while I’m preparing to give birth.”

She told viewers, “The ceiling in the hospital literally ******* fell on me.”

And boy, was this a close call!

That was debris everywhere!

Savannah’s husband added, “Let the record reflect we will not be suing.”

Savannah answered, “I don’t know about that.”

She continued, “The ceiling fell on me, while I was sleeping.”

A hospital worker said, “This used to be our nurse’s station, actually so surprised that this happened.”

Yikes!

Check out the video.

Savannah posted a follow-up video and talked about some of the comments viewers left on her original video.

She said, “I’m not gonna talk about a private issue, all I care about first and foremost is the care of my baby and myself, so that’s what matters to me but, I am dying over the trolls and my husband. Yes, this baby just wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando, that was my favorite comment.”

Savannah added, “And my husband would like everyone to know he does not have crazy eyes and I promise he is very supportive but since I’m stuck in the hospital for the foreseeable future, I need to know what kind of loungewear I should be wearing. What craft I could do to keep me busy, skincare, something, I am going crazy and so bored so I want to make this a really positive experience so, let me know.”

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

She better not have had to pay a dime for her hospital stay!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.