Persistent Customer Tries To Violate Company Policy By Stealing Helium For Balloons

What some people won’t do for balloons! The company I work for has a policy: we do not inflate outside balloons, just the Mylar/foil balloons that we sell, on display at the front of the store. We can’t inflate the latex balloons we sell either.

We aren’t safety rated for anything but our foils, and helium is getting scarce as it is. Employees can be reprimanded or fired for filling outside balloons, and our policy is part of training for the balloon station. And that’s fine, corporate is up front and honest about that, and it’s their right to decide. For the most part customers are understanding, too.

But, when I get a problem customer, the problem is balloons about 1/3 of the time. Some people offer to pay for the helium straight up (which we don’t have an option for), or ask to have our balloons rung up, then just fill their balloons instead, come on, who’s going to know? I always tell them no, it’s not worth my job. [I] had someone threaten to call corporate about it, and I said, “please do!” I’m sure they’ll be happy I’m obeying policy.

But one particular lady takes the cake. She came in one night while a cashier and I, a manager, were on duty. She was either the only one in the store, or other customers were back out of earshot. She came in with a Spongebob figural balloon and asked the cashier to fill it for her.

She appropriately told the lady no, we can’t. Lady then asked to speak to the manager, so she rang for me. I gave her the same company policy, and she got super polite, please, wouldn’t I fill this up for a little girl’s birthday? I told her I’m sorry, but it’s not worth my job.

She goes, “Oh, you’re not going to lose your job over this!” I’m thinking, wow, this must be our new CEO, if she can make that kind of call! But again, I told her no. [She] offered to pay me extra, still said no. I’m not doing funny business in my drawer, and I can’t mark something like that in the register if I wanted to.

I kept saying sorry, no, until I saw it wasn’t getting through, then turned to walk away. Then, the super nice act went out the window. From behind me she says, “Yeah, go ahead and leave, I’ll just do it myself when you’re not looking!” I silently turned back around and put my hands on the helium tank nozzle…

She immediately goes,”Oh, thank you! I knew we could come to an agreement!”…and I removed the nozzle from the helium tank, intending to put it in the office if I needed to. She yells, “You’re an A–hole! You’re lucky I’m on probation and have a kid!” And left. The cashier just goes, “Wooow…”

