Pet Store Employee Kept False Inventory Records In The Fish Department, But It Turns Out He Was Secretly Amassing An Aquatic Empire In His Home

Everyone wants to make their day-to-day work a little more interesting.

For one pet store employee, that meant turning his job in the fish section into a secret operation that quickly turned a small scheme into an aquatic empire.

Read on for this surprising confession!

I worked at PetSmart in the early 2000s and stole hundreds of $ worth of tropical fish I was the “fish guy.” I set aside two of the tanks to put problem or bully fish, and fish that people brought into the store to get rid of (usually just overgrown plecostomus). There were no cameras at all on the fish section.

So he took advantage of this.

I would very often just put fish (ones for sale) I wanted into one of those tanks, mark them as dead in the system, and bag them up at the end of the day. Then I’d walk out with them in my lunchbox.

As his confidence grew, so too did his brazenness.

I eventually started ordering fish specifically for myself—fancy stuff like discus, ghost knife fish, pacu, and tons of others. I marked them as “dead on arrival.” This went on for nearly two years, and I ended up with over 1,000 gallons of tanks running in my house. Sorry.

