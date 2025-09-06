September 6, 2025 at 8:48 am

Plane Paseenger Brings Canned Tuna Onto An Airplane And Actually Opens It Up. – ‘No fly list. Immediately.’

by Ben Auxier

A man eating tuna on an airplane

TikTok/allyjaksen

It’s totally fine and understandable to bring your own food onto a flight.

A lot of flights don’t have food options, or if they do, they’re small, bland, expensive, or some combination thereof.

Still, you MUST keep in mind that you are in very close quarters with a lot of other people in a pressurized tube, so think carefully about the odors you bring aboard.

Otherwise you may be part of a video like this one from TikTok user @allyjaksen:

A man eating tuna on an airplane

TikTok/allyjaksen

“Canned tuna on a plane gotta be up there in terms of crimes against humanity,” reads the caption.

A man eating tuna on an airplane

TikTok/allyjaksen

Sure enough, this dude has got a whole, fully opened can of tuna on his tray table.

A man eating tuna on an airplane

TikTok/allyjaksen

This is not the place for that, sir.

@allyjaksen

@Bumble Bee Seafoods get your mans 😭😭😭

♬ oh my god bruh oh hell na man – ok9172917

We’re calling INTERPOL.

2025 08 13 16 22 24 Plane Paseenger Brings Canned Tuna Onto An Airplane And Actually Opens It Up. No fly list. Immediately.

It is akin to that most heinous of crimes…

2025 08 13 16 22 34 Plane Paseenger Brings Canned Tuna Onto An Airplane And Actually Opens It Up. No fly list. Immediately.

Many shared their stories.

2025 08 13 16 22 47 Plane Paseenger Brings Canned Tuna Onto An Airplane And Actually Opens It Up. No fly list. Immediately.

We are all damaged now.

2025 08 13 16 22 56 Plane Paseenger Brings Canned Tuna Onto An Airplane And Actually Opens It Up. No fly list. Immediately.

Ok, for real, it’s not THAT big a deal.

But it’s inconsiderate. Don’t do it.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter