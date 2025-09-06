Plane Paseenger Brings Canned Tuna Onto An Airplane And Actually Opens It Up. – ‘No fly list. Immediately.’

It’s totally fine and understandable to bring your own food onto a flight.

A lot of flights don’t have food options, or if they do, they’re small, bland, expensive, or some combination thereof.

Still, you MUST keep in mind that you are in very close quarters with a lot of other people in a pressurized tube, so think carefully about the odors you bring aboard.

Otherwise you may be part of a video like this one from TikTok user @allyjaksen:

“Canned tuna on a plane gotta be up there in terms of crimes against humanity,” reads the caption.

Sure enough, this dude has got a whole, fully opened can of tuna on his tray table.

This is not the place for that, sir.

We’re calling INTERPOL.

It is akin to that most heinous of crimes…

Many shared their stories.

We are all damaged now.

Ok, for real, it’s not THAT big a deal.

But it’s inconsiderate. Don’t do it.

