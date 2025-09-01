Wife, Husband And Baby Visit Her Family, But The Ignorant Actions Of Her Loved Ones Distressed Her And Her Baby

Life is tough as a new parent, with all kinds of twists and turns that you never expected.

So many find it helpful to establish a routine, that gives both parents, and their children, stability through this rollercoaster of a time.

Of course, life happens, so when the pregnant woman in this story was visiting her family with her husband and baby, she did her best to keep to the routines while accepting that it wouldn’t always be possible.

But then, one night, the ignorant behavior of her loved ones left her feeling totally alone in the situation.

AITA for turning down music at someone else’s house while my baby tried to sleep? My husband and I (male and female, but 28) are on vacation, visiting my parents out of state with our one-and-a-half-year-old son. It is his first big trip with a long plane ride, time difference, and unfamiliar surroundings. Adjusting has been hard, but he is doing his best. I am also in the early stages of pregnancy with our second child. I try hard not to let my child be an inconvenience to others or expect people to adjust their lives around him. That is especially difficult when we are not home, where he has his toys, snacks, food, and familiar routine. He thrives on structure, and so do I.

This weekend, we stayed at a friend of my parents’ for some outdoor activities. There were nine adults in total and just one toddler, mine. At 8:45 pm, I laid my son down in a pack and play in our room. He fussed a little, so after five minutes I went back to soothe him. By 9 pm, he was quiet. The room was dark, and his sound machine was on. This family eats late, and while setting the table, someone began clattering silverware loudly on the countertops. The room we were staying in was directly above the kitchen, which has an open balcony-style ceiling. My son woke up crying around 9:30 pm. I went back upstairs to soothe him.

While I was rocking him, someone started playing 80s music downstairs. At first I did not think much of it, but the volume was turned up, and a group of women including my mother started singing and laughing loudly. I texted my husband asking if he could have them turn the music down. He replied, “He is going to be fine.” I said he was not falling asleep, and that I was the one in the room. He said, “It is not that loud.” I cracked the door and realized the speaker was directly below our room. I waited for the song to end so I could lay him down in a quiet moment, but they restarted the same song at full volume and continued singing. I waited for another pause, laid my son down awake, and went downstairs. I calmly said I was turning the music down because it was directly under our room and keeping him from sleeping.

Some adults agreed, but others made comments about me ruining the mood. I should add the speaker had been set to maximum volume. Feeling emotional and frustrated, I gave my husband the monitor and went quietly to the basement to calm down and cry without making a scene. He came down 15 to 20 minutes later and told me I was overreacting. He said our son has slept through louder noises and that I was being unreasonable. I reminded him there is a difference between sleeping through something and trying to fall asleep with it. He dismissed me, said I was not going to change his mind, and left.

5-10 minutes later, I came upstairs. One of the homeowners apologized for waking my son, which I appreciated. But the others, many of whom were drunk, made exaggerated jokes about whispering so they would not wake the baby. At that point I decided not to eat, and went to bed around 10:15 pm. AITA?

When you get together as adults, sure, act however you want.

But when someone’s baby is invited to the weekend, and that baby is trying to sleep, you rein it in a little.

The real problem here though, is her husband, who was completely dismissive to his pregnant and distressed wife.

Hindsight is wonderful.

