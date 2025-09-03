Pregnant Woman’s Work Schedule Changed, But Even Though She’s Working The Same Number Of Hours, Her Husband Thinks She’s Home “More” And Should Do All The Household Chores

If you like cleaning, I applaud you because I do not.

However, cleaning has to happen either by hiring someone or doing it yourself.

Otherwise, we’d all be living in dirty, messy houses.

In today’s story, one pregnant woman is frustrated with her husband for leaving all the cleaning to her.

She’s not sure how to get him to step up and start doing his fair share.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not doing my husbands laundry or making him dinner? My (33f) husband (34m) and I have been married for 5 years. We have a 3yom and I’m 37 weeks pregnant with our second and last. I normally work a weird schedule, 12hr shifts and every other weekend. We split household chores and duties because, well, they had to be…. But since being pregnant, my schedule has changed to M-Thursday 10hr shifts. I’m still doing 40hr weeks and have been and will until delivery. With the new schedule I’m off every weekend and work until 6am-4pm.

This isn’t fair.

Now that I’m “home more” I’ve noticed all the house work falls on me. All of it. Laundry, groceries, dinner, cleaning, toddler care, everything other than mowing. I’ve asked, begged, my husband to pick up slack because I can’t keep going. I’m so tired.

Her husband sounds lazy.

He does it for like a day or two, but unless I spell it out for him it doesn’t get done. I’ve made lists, he “forgets” theyre there. I experienced complications early on, (cleared now) and was told to rest. Never happened.

Her toddler sounds more helpful than her husband.

Even on my birthday I made dinner, cleaned up dinner and cleaned the house after a 10hr shift while he sat with his feet up. Our 3yo “helped” me. Anyways, recently I’ve started not doing his laundry, and not folding it, and also stopped caring about dinner and have just started making hot dogs and mac n cheese for the toddler or just spaghetti-os or something easy. He’s finally picked up on it after about two weeks and acted like it was a jerk move of me and said I was overreacting about it all. He keeps bringing it up when he has to scrounge for clean underwear.

At least her husband is a good dad.

To add, he does work full time hours, normal m-f schedule, wfh 3 days a week. Our 3yo goes to daycare my 4 days at work. He does really great with the 3yo and is a very active parent in that role. And again, we don’t have these problems when I’m on my normal schedule. It makes me hesitant though to even consider switching positions for a better schedule because I feel like this would be my life all the time.

His mother was probably the problem.

Also, I’ve tried before to just stop cleaning, but it will be weeks and he sees nothing wrong with our conditions. I can’t live in filth. Dog hair tumbleweeds, crumbs on the floor, dirty bathroom, sticky counters. I can’t do it and break and then clean. His mother claims it’s because she cleaned for him all his life and he never had to.

Maybe his mother should come over and teach her son how to clean or clean for him. This wife and mom has too much on her plate.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

But is he a great dad?

Her husband clearly isn’t seeing the reality of the situation.

He definitely has more time to clean than she does.

Yes, get his parents involved.

I like this person’s suggestion.

Her husband should be doing more not less.

A lot more.

